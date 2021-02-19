Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 3.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.69% of AutoZone worth $185,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,211.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,181.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.