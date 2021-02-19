Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,935 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.20% of Dell Technologies worth $107,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,222,695 shares of company stock worth $90,866,126. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $80.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.