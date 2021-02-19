Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,953 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up approximately 2.6% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.51% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $141,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 4,288 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $558,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,609.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $151.17 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.