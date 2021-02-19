Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $262.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,751.88 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.78. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

