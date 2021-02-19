Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Grows Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,335 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics makes up 3.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 5.53% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $168,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,733,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,921,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

