Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $266.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.27. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

