Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $184.71 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares during the quarter. Zynga comprises 3.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 1.73% of Zynga worth $184,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zynga by 214.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zynga by 73.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Zynga by 69.2% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zynga by 20.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 368,730 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zynga by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,144,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 107,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,831 shares in the company, valued at $369,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,726,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,498,970. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.