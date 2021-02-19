Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $253.01 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,071,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692,633 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises 4.6% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 2.82% of Flex worth $253,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 42.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 137,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Flex by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Flex by 73.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Flex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,744 shares of company stock worth $2,485,043. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

