Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Raises Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,877 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 87,940 shares during the period. Splunk makes up 1.8% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.36% of Splunk worth $99,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 29.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after purchasing an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,088,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,856,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

SPLK opened at $168.55 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.58.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

