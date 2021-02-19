Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 160,282 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,282 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 2.28% of Visteon worth $79,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Visteon by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

VC stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

