Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 42,648 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,648 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.56% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $70,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,548,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.41.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $292.87 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average of $239.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.