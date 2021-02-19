Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 487,927 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 487,927 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.45% of Entegris worth $58,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Entegris by 9.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $104.29 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

