Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 6,426 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.34% of L3Harris Technologies worth $135,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $189.28 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $229.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

