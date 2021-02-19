Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Thomas C. Canfield Sells 8,127 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. 1,202,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,502,000 after buying an additional 70,347 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

