IRISnet (IRIS) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $132.64 million and $22.62 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,515,136 coins and its circulating supply is 952,467,040 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

