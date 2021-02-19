iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Holdings Lowered by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,045 shares during the quarter. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. River & Mercantile LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 48,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,565. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37.

