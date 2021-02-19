iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Old North State Trust LLC’s Largest Position

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 11.6% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

