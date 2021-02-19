iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.66 and its 200 day moving average is $357.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

