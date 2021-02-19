iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 70,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 47,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.75. The stock had a trading volume of 68,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

