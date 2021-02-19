iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.89. 57,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.