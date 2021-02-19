iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.89. 57,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.