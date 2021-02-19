iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.91. 5,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 10,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.