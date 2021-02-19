iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Trading Down 1.7%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)’s stock price were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 6,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.