iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,016 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.98 and its 200-day moving average is $330.93.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

