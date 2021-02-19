iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07. 33,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.