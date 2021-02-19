iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lowered by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,891,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.70. 9,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,217. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

