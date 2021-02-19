iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,768 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $106.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.