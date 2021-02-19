iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 266.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,506 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 7.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,779. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.