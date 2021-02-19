iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.83

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.83 and last traded at $95.54, with a volume of 11781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 424,695 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

