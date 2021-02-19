iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.16. 530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,632. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

