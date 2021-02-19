iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.03. 1,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,502. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $94.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

