iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) is MV Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.52 on Friday. 610,819 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

