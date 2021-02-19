iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,447 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.37% of iStar worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in iStar by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth about $198,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

iStar Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

