Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.44. 11,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 19,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49.

Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

