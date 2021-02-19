IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IWGFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on IWG in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get IWG alerts:

OTCMKTS:IWGFF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. IWG has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.