IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IWGFF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $4.80 on Friday. IWG has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

