Ixcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000162 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,173,903 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

