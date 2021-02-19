J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Up 20.4% in January

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $146.90 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

