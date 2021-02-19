Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 406,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.89. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

