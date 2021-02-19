Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock worth $194,043,480. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $332.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

