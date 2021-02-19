Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,488 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 149.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $95.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

