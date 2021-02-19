Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1,054,106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,657 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

