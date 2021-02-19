Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

