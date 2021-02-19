Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

