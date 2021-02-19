Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.89.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $602.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $544.33 and its 200 day moving average is $525.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

