Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $23.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,283,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI opened at $206.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.