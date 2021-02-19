Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $208.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.01 and a 200-day moving average of $204.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

