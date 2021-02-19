Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,431 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 468,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $280.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

