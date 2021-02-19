Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

