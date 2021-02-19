Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,966 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $52.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $221.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

